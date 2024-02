Famitsu this month said Ubisoft Inc.’s Skull and Bones ranked as a top software title in the latest retail data from Japan.

Between Feb. 12 and Feb. 18, Skull and Bones sold 6,635 units to rank at No. 7 in the period.

Skull and Bones is a naval warfare title in which users gather resources and fight toward pirate supremacy.

The final game includes mission-based ship-to-ship combat, co-op functionality, and ship customization.