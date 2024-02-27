TCL details 50 Series phones

TCL this week detailed new 50 Series phones to be sold this year at global retail.

The TCL 50 XL 5G will pack a 6.8-inch FHD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate, 50MP three-camera setup and DTS Sound. It will be sold at Metro by T-Mobile for under $169 in Q2.

An XE variant with a 6.6-inch HD+ 90Hz display and 5010mAh battery will sell in the U.S. at under $149 in Q3.

New NXTPAPER phones include the TCL 50 XL NXTPAPER 5G and TCL 50 XE NXTPAPER 5G. Both feature NXTPAPER 3.0 display technology which relays a paper-like experience for eye comfort and e-reading.

The XL and XE variants will be sold in the U.S. at under $229 and $199, respectively in Q3.