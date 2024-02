Sony Corp. this week will conclude the Games Under $20 Sale for the PlayStation 5 and the PlayStation 4.

The sale discounts select titles to under $20.

Discounted titles include Spider-Man: Miles Morales at $19.99, Horizon Forbidden West at $19.99, God of War at $9.99, Resident Evil 2 Deluxe Edition at $12.49, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge at $17.49, and Persona 5 at $7.99.

The sale ends Dec. 20.