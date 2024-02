Motorola Mobility this week said its 2024 devices will all feature Corning Gorilla Glass.

Starting in the second half of the year, Gorilla Glass will be used in all Motorola smartphone designs. The company typically releases multiple budget and flagship devices each year, from the Motorola G Stylus to the foldable Razr and Razr+ phones.

Gorilla Glass is an industry standard for many smartphone suppliers and is noted for its durability against drops and scratches.