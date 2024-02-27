Mario vs. Donkey Kong No. 1 in Japan sales

Famitsu this month said Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Mario vs. Donkey Kong for the Nintendo Switch ranked as the top software title in the latest retail data from Japan.

Between Feb. 12 and Feb. 18, Mario vs. Donkey Kong sold 61,930 units to rank as the No. 1 software title in the period.

Mario vs. Donkey Kong, released to the Game Boy Advance in 2004, is a puzzle action title in which Mario must platform through obstacles to reach Mini-Marios.

The final game includes updated graphics and two-player co-op functionality.