Tekken 8 No. 2 in Jan. sales

Circana, Inc. this month said Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.’s Tekken 8 for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X|S, and the PC ranked as the top-selling title in the latest domestic retail data.

For the month of Jan., Tekken 8 ranked as the No. 1 software title in dollar sales.

The fighting title sports 32 characters including veterans Jin and Kazuya.

In addition, the title includes a single-player Arcade Quest mode to create an avatar and participate in a virtual tournament.