Persona 3 Reload No. 4 in Jan. sales

Circana, Inc. this month said Atlus Inc.’s Persona 3 Reload ranked as a best-selling title in the latest domestic retail data.

In Jan., Persona 3 Reload ranked as the No. 4 best-selling title in dollar sales.

Persona 3 Reload is a turn-based RPG remastered with updated graphics, modernized quality-of-life features, new scenes, and additional voiceover.

The final game includes trademark day activities to explore Port Island and forge bonds with comrades.

The title has sold one million units at global retail.