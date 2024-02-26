Lenovo previews ThinkBook with Transparent Display

Lenovo this week previewed a ThinkBook laptop that sports a transparent display at MWC 2024.

The Lenovo Transparent Display Laptop Concept features a 17.3-inch Micro-LED transparent display that is see-through and borderless.

In addition, the concept includes a transparent keyboard area that be switched from a standard keyboard to a drawing area for creative professionals.

The Micro-LED can reach up to 1000 nits of brightness.

The final product is a proof of concept and no release date has been determined.