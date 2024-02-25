PSN Planet of the Discounts Sale to conclude

Sony Corp. this week will conclude the Planet of the Discounts Sale for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 at the PlayStation Network division.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 75 percent.

Discounted titles include God of War Ragnarök at $39.89, Lies of P at $44.99, Hogwarts Legacy: Digital Deluxe Edition at $47.99, NHL 24 at $27.99, Remnant II at $29.99, Spider-Man: Miles Morales at $19.99, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora at $73.69, Diablo IV – Ultimate Edition at $59.99, Dying Light 2 Stay Human $29.99, and Monster Hunter Rise Deluxe Edition at $24.99.

The sale ends Feb. 28.