Microsoft Corp. this week is holding the EA Publisher Sale for the Xbox Series X|S and the Xbox One.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 70 percent.

Discounted titles include FC 24 at $24.49, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor at $34.99, Dead Space at $34.99, NHL 24 at $27.99, Star Wars: Squadrons at $1.99, and Wild Hearts at $34.99.

The sale ends Mar. 5.