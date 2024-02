Pocket Pair this week said Palworld has sold 15 million units at Valve Inc.’s Steam division.

In addition, the title holds 10 million users on Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox platform.

Total players have exceeded 25 million after one month of release.

Palworld is an open-world adventure title in which users build bases, fight bosses, and capture more than 100 Pals to farm, mine, or automate factories.

The final game includes co-op multiplayer functionality for up to four users.