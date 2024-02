Nintendo Co., Ltd. this month will conclude the NIS America End of Winter Sale at the Nintendo eShop division.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 50 percent.

Discounted titles include Disgaea 7 Digital Deluxe Edition at $59.99, GrimGrimoire OnceMore at $34.99, Yomawari: Lost in the Dark at $19.99, Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA at $19.99, Labyrinth of Galleria: The Moon Society at $32.49 and Ys IX: Monstrum Nox Digital Deluxe Edition at $37.49.

The sale ends Feb. 25.