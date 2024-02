Nintendo Co., Ltd. this week is holding the Capcom Arcade Stadium Sale at the Nintendo eShop division.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 50 percent off.

Discounted titles include Street Fighter II – Hyper Fighting at $0.99, Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo at $0.99, Final Fight at $0.99, Saturday Night Slam Masters at $0.99, Warriors of Fate at $0.99, Ghouls ‘n Ghosts at $0.99, and Captain Commando at $0.99.

The sale ends Mar. 4.