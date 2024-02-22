Microsoft to release Xbox titles to PlayStation, Nintendo Switch

Microsoft Corp. this week said it will release four Xbox titles to Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch.

Pentiment, a narrative adventure title, will be released to the PS5, PS4, and Nintendo Switch Feb. 22.

Hi-Fi Rush, a rhythm-based third-person action title, will be released to PS5 Mar. 19.

Grounded, a co-op survival adventure game, will be released to PS5, PS4, and Nintendo Switch Apr. 16.

Finally, Sea of Thieves, an open world action adventure title, will be released to PS5 Apr. 30.

Grounded and Sea of Thieves will sport cross-play between hardware platforms.