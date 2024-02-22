Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Demo Update drops

Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. this week released the Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Demo Update for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5 to the PlayStation Network.

The demo update includes the open area Junon region and improves the visual fidelity in Performance Mode.

In addition, it includes control of both Cloud and Sephiroth.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is the next chapter in the Final Fantasy VII Remake project.

The title takes place five years after Final Fantasy VII Remake in which Cloud defeats Sephiroth amid a destroyed Midgar.

The final game will be released Feb. 29.