Mario vs. Donkey Kong No. 1 at UK retail

GfK Chart-Track this week said Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Mario vs. Donkey Kong for the Nintendo Switch ranked as the top software title in the latest retail data from the UK.

Between Feb. 11 and Feb. 17, Mario vs. Donkey Kong ranked as the No. 1 software in the All Formats Chart.

Mario vs. Donkey Kong, released to the Game Boy Advance in 2004, is a puzzle action title in which Mario must platform through obstacles to reach Mini-Marios.

The final game includes updated graphics and two-player co-op functionality.

It sells at $49.99.