Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree DLC to deploy in June

Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc. this week said FromSoftware’s DLC expansion for Elden Ring, Shadow of the Erdtree, will be sold June 21.

In Shadow of the Erdtree, Miquella awaits the return of his promised Lord in The Land of Shadow.

New gameplay will include new weaponry, melee combat, and new bosses.

Developed by FromSoftware and produced by Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., Elden Ring is an action RPG from Hidetaka Miyazaki (Dark Souls) and George R. R. Martin (A Song of Ice and Fire).

The title includes third-person melee combat against foes small and large.

In the Land Between, an open world of friends and foes can be explored on land or below in dungeons. The world map will expand when users acquire Map Fragments. In addition to traditional third-person weapon and magic combat, users can summons spirits to aid in battle.

The final game includes co-op, PvP, and invasions.

Elden Ring has sold 20 million units at global retail to date.