Mophie 3-in-1 Travel Charger with MagSafe review: Packable power

A giant ball of wires is typical for any traveler armed with a phone, watch, and earbuds. Fortunately, Mophie has a solution to charge all three on a foldable tray with their 3-in-1 Travel Charger with MagSafe.

The Mophie 3-in-1 Travel Charger with MagSafe is built for travelers. The product includes three dedicated wireless chargers – a 15W wireless phone charger with MagSafe, a 7.5W magnetic Apple Watch charger, and an AirPods (or generic earbuds) charger – all on a minimal tray that folds into a compact square when not in use.

We tested the device with an iPhone SE, Apple Watch, and Speck earbuds with a wireless charging case. The 3-in-1 Travel Charger charged all three devices simultaneously without any issues.

In addition, the charger includes a case to keep the entire solution compact. The structured zip case, made from 50 percent recycled plastic bottles, includes built-in dividers to store the charger, charging cable, and 30W USB-C PD wall adapter securely.

The entire device is undoubtedly handy for hotel rooms that don’t have enough outlets or any USB plug-ins on the nightstand. And its compact carrying case makes it easy to pack in a personal item or carry-on luggage.

The Mophie 3-in-1 Travel Charger with MagSafe sells at $149.99.