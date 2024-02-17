Xbox Series X|S No. 3 in Japan Feb. 11 sales

Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S ranked as the No. 3 best-selling video game hardware in the latest retail data from Japan.

Famitsu this month said the Xbox Series X|S sold 3,093 units to rank as the No. 3 best-selling hardware between Feb. 5 and Feb. 11.

For the period, the Xbox Series X sold 2,167 units and the Xbox Series S sold 926 units.

In Q2, the More Personal Computing division, which includes the Xbox business, held $16.89 billion in revenue. Gaming revenue increased 49 percent including the 44 points of impact from the Activision Blizzard acquisition.

Xbox content and services revenue increased 61 percent due to the Activision Blizzard acquisition.

Finally, Xbox hardware increased three percent from one year ago.