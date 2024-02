Microsoft Corp. this week is holding the Plaion Publisher Sale for the Xbox Series X|S and the Xbox One.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 85 percent.

Discounted titles include Dead Island 2 at $38.49, Metro Exodus at $4.49, Payday 3 at $26.79, Gungrave G.O.R.E. at $9.99, Metro 2033 Redux at $2.99, Mighty No. 9 at $2.99, The King of Fighters XV Deluxe Edition at $21.24, and Wasteland 3 at $7.99.

The sale ends Feb. 27.