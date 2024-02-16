Tekken 8 No. 14 at Japan retail

Famitsu this month said Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.’s Tekken 8 for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5 ranked as the top-selling software title in the latest retail data from Japan.

Between Jan. 29 and Feb. 4, Tekken 8 sold 5,374 units to rank as the No. 14 software title in the period. The title has sold 25,890 units to date in the region.

It ranked at No. 5 the week prior.

The fighting title sports 32 characters including veterans Jin and Kazuya.

In addition, the title includes a single-player Arcade Quest mode to create an avatar and participate in a virtual tournament.