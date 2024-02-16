Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth No. 14 PS5 PSN download

Sony Corp. this week said Sega Corp.’s Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth for the PlayStation 5 ranked as a top download title at the PlayStation Network division in the latest data from the company.

In Jan., Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth ranked as the No. 14 PS5 PSN download in the U.S. and Canada.

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth is a turn-based RPG that includes Ichiban Kasuga and Kazuma Kiryu in an adventure that takes place between Japan and Hawaii.

The final game includes optional quests and over-the-top special moves.