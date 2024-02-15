PS Plus Game Catalog Feb. 2024 previewed

Sony Corp. this week previewed the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog for PS Plus Extra and Premium members in Feb. 2024.

New titles for PS Plus Extra and Premium members include Need for Speed Unbound (PS5), The Outer Worlds: Spacer’s Choice Edition (PS5), Tales of Arise (PS5, PS4), Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (PS5, PS4), LEGO World (PS4), LEGO Jurassic World (PS4), Roguebook (PS5, PS4) Rogue Lords (PS4), and Tales of Zestiria (PS4).

Classic titles for PS Plus Premium members include Resistance: Retribution (PS5, PS4), Tales of Symphonia (PS5, PS4), and Tales of Vesperia (PS5, PS4).

The titles will be released Feb. 20.