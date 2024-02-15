Granblue Fantasy Relink PS4 No. 5 at Japan retail

Famitsu this month said Cygames, Inc.’s Granblue Fantasy Relink for the PlayStation 4 ranked as a top-selling software title in the latest retail data from Japan.

Between Jan. 29 and Feb. 4, Granblue Fantasy Relink sold 22,083 units to rank as the No. 5 best-selling software title in the period.

Granblue Fantasy Relink is an action RPG that includes real-time combat in a party of four.

Specials include Link Attacks and Chain Bursts.

The final game includes online co-op functionality for up to four users.