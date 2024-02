Microsoft Corp. this week is holding the Publisher Spotlight Series Sale for the Xbox Series X|S and the Xbox One.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 50 percent.

Discounted titles include Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III – Vault Edition, at $79.99, Mortal Kombat 1 at $41.99, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge at $17.49, Aliens: Dark Descent at $23.99, Gotham Knights at $17.99, and Windjammers 2 at $11.99.

The sale ends Feb. 27.