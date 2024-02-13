Nintendo eShop holds Bandai Namco Lunar New Year Sale

Nintendo Co., Ltd. this week is holding the Bandai Namco Lunar New Year Sale at the Nintendo eShop division.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 84 percent.

Discounted titles include Dragon Ball Fighterz at $9.59, One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 at $9.99, Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom Prince’s Edition at $14.99, Namco Museum at $4.79, SD Gundam Battle Alliance at $19.79, Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization Deluxe Edition at $4.99, Captain Tsubasa: Rise of the New Champions Ultimate Edition at $19.99 and Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythmic Festival Deluxe Edition at $29.69.

The sale ends Feb. 18.