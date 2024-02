Microsoft Corp. this week will conclude the Ubisoft Publisher Sale for the Xbox Series X|S and the Xbox One.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 80 percent.

Discounted titles include Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora at $46.89, Assassin’s Creed Mirage at $34.99, Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint at $11.99, Far Cry 6 at $14.99, Immortals Fenyx Rising Gold Edition at $14.99, Just Dance 2024 Ultimate Edition at $42.49, and Watch Dogs Legion at $8.99.

The sale ends Feb. 13.