Microsoft Corp. this week will release Resident Evil 3 to Xbox Game Pass for Console, Cloud, and PC Game Pass.

Resident Evil 3 includes Jill Valentine as she escapes an infected Raccoon City while being pursued by the bioweapon Nemesis.

The title utilizes the RE Engine previously used in Resident Evil 7, Resident Evil 2, and Devil May Cry 5.

It will be released Feb. 13.