Persona 3 Reload PS5 No. 1 in Japan sales

Famitsu this month said Atlus Inc.’s Persona 3 Reload for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5 ranked as the top-selling title in the latest retail data from Japan.

Between Jan. 29 and Feb. 4, Persona 3 Reload sold 76,368 to rank as the No. 1 software title in the period.

Persona 3 Reload is a turn-based RPG remastered with updated graphics, modernized quality-of-life features, new scenes, and additional voiceover.

The final game includes trademark day activities to explore Port Island and forge bonds with comrades.

The title has sold one million units at global retail. The sales were totaled in the first week of release. In addition, the title is the fastest selling game in Atlus history.