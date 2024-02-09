The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom sells 31M units

Nintendo Co., Ltd. this week said The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom for the Nintendo Switch has sold 31.61 million units at global retail.

The sales figure is as of Dec. 31, 2023.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, takes place on land and in the skies.

The final game includes platforming in new sky-based lands in multiple terrains and environments.

Tears of the Kingdom is the fastest-selling game in the history of The Legend of Zelda franchise. The title is the fastest-selling Nintendo game for any system in the territory.