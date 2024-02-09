Super Mario Bros. Wonder sells 11M units

Nintendo Co., Ltd. this week said Super Mario Bros. Wonder to the Nintendo Switch has sold 11.96 million units at global retail.

The sales figure is as of Dec. 31, 2023.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder is a new 2D side-scrolling title in which the Wonder Flower can unlock an alternate parallel universe filled with surprising changes.

Playable characters include Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, Princess Daisy, Toad, and Yoshi. New power-ups include Elephant Mario.

The final game includes four-player local co-op functionality.