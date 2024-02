Microsoft Corp. this week is holding the 2K Publisher Sale for the Xbox Series X|S and the Xbox One.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 75 percent.

Discounted titles include NBA 2K24 at $20.99, PGA Tour 2K23 at $17.49, Borderlands Legendary Collection at $19.99, The Darkness II at $5.99,, Duke Nukem Forever at $3.99, WWE 2K Battlegrounds at $7.99, and XCOM 2 Collection at $9.99.

The sale ends Feb. 21.