Microsoft Corp. this week said it will release Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night to Xbox Game Pass for Console, Cloud, and PC Game Pass.

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night is an action exploration title in which the lead character is scarred by a curse and must battle through a castle to save herself and humanity.

The final game includes a map size two times the size of Castlevania: Symphony of the Night.

It will be released Feb. 14.