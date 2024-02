GfK Chart-Track this week said Atlus Inc.’s Persona 3 Reload ranked as a top-selling software title in the latest retail data from the UK.

Between Jan. 28 and Feb. 3, Persona 2 Reload ranked as the No. 2 best-selling software in the All Formats Chart.

Persona 3 Reload is a turn-based RPG remastered with updated graphics, modernized quality-of-life features, new scenes, and additional voiceover.

The final game includes trademark day activities to explore Port Island and forge bonds with comrades.