Tekken 8 No. 3 at UK retail

GfK Chart-Track this week said Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.’s Tekken 8 for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X|S, and the PC ranked as the top-selling title in the latest retail data from the UK.

Between Jan. 28 and Feb. 3, Tekken 8 ranked as the No. 3 software title in the All Formats Chart.

It ranked at No. 1 the week prior.

The fighting title sports 32 characters including veterans Jin and Kazuya.

In addition, the title includes a single-player Arcade Quest mode to create an avatar and participate in a virtual tournament.