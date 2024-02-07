Nintendo eShop Jump-start Jan. Sale to conclude

Nintendo Co., Ltd. this week will conclude the Jump-start Jan. Sale for the Nintendo Switch at the Nintendo eShop division.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 80 percent.

Discounted titles include Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 at $47.99, Persona 5 Tactica at $41.99, The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD at $41.99, Sonic Superstars at $38.99, Kirby’s Dream Buffet at $10.49, Layton’s Mystery Journey: Katrielle and the Millionaires’ Conspiracy – Deluxe Edition at $23.99, and Etrian Odyssey Origins Collection at $39.99.

The sale ends Feb. 7.