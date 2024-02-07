Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth No. 1 at Japan retail

Famitsu this week said Sega Corp.’s Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5 ranked as the top-selling title in the latest retail data from Japan.

Between Jan. 22 and Jan. 28, Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth sold 102,940 units to rank as the No. 1 best-selling software in the period.

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth is a turn-based RPG that includes Ichiban Kasuga and Kazuma Kiryu in an adventure that takes place between Japan and Hawaii.

The final game includes optional quests and over-the-top special moves.