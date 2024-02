Sony Corp. this week released PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 titles for PlayStation Plus members to be released to the PlayStation Network division.

PS Plus titles for Feb. 2024 include Foamstars (PS5, PS4), Rollerdome (PS5, PS4), and Steelrising (PS5).

Titles will be available between Feb. 6 to Mar. 4.

The PlayStation Plus membership offers discounted games, cloud saves, automatic game updates, early access to beta programs, and the Instant Game Collection.