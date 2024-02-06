Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Demo drops

Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. this week released the Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Demo for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5 to the PlayStation Network.

The demo includes control of both Cloud and Sephiroth.

In addition, the demo will be updated to explore part of the Junon region prior to the release of the full game.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is the next chapter in the Final Fantasy VII Remake project.

The title takes place five years after Final Fantasy VII Remake in which Cloud defeats Sephiroth amid a destroyed Midgar.

The final game will be released Feb. 29.