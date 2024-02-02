Xbox holds Lunar New Year Sale

Microsoft Corp. this week is holding the Lunar New Year Sale for the Xbox Series X|S and the Xbox One.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 67 percent.

Discounted titles include Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon at $41.99, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III at $48.99, Remnant II at $29.99, Hogwarts Legacy at $41.99, Castlevania Advance Collection at $9.99, Dead Space at $34.99, Monster Hunter Rise at $19.99, Resident Evil Village at $15.99, Resident Evil 2 at $9.99, Sonic Frontiers at $27.99, and Sonic Superstars at $35.99.

The sale ends Feb. 13.