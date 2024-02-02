Xbox Game Pass Palworld users top 7M

Microsoft Corp. this week said Palworld has held more than seven million users across Xbox and PC users.

In addition, Palworld is the biggest third-party launch in Game Pass history and the most-played third-party day one release via cloud gaming.

The title was released to Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass in Jan.

Palworld is an open-world adventure title in which users build bases, fight bosses, and capture more than 100 Pals to farm, mine, or automate factories.

The final game includes co-op multiplayer functionality for up to four users.