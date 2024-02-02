Apple Vision Pro deploys

Apple Inc. this week released the Apple Vision Pro, a new VR/AR headset for productivity and entertainment.

The hardware is sold at Apple Store locations and the U.S. Apple Store online.

The Vision Pro with 256GB storage sells at $3499, 512GB at $3699, and 1TB at $3899. ZEISS Optical Inserts with Readers are sold at $99 and Prescription at $149.

Apple Vision Pro features a three-dimensional interface to access applications, view a simulated 100-ft wide display for content, and play more than 100 Apple Arcade games.

The headset itself, powered by the M2 chip and new R12 chip, utilizes a single piece of three-dimensional laminated glass, sports an aluminum alloy frame, a soft textile headband, micro-OLED technology for 23 million pixels in two displays, and includes 12 cameras, five sensors, and six microphones.

The final product includes Spatial Audio and two amplified drivers.