Valve Inc. this week said Pocket Pair’s Palworld ranked as the Weekly Top Seller at the Steam division.

Between Jan. 23 and Jan. 30, Palworld ranked as the No. 1 Weekly Top Seller.

Palworld is an open-world adventure title in which users build bases, fight bosses, and capture more than 100 Pals to farm, mine, or automate factories.

The final game includes co-op multiplayer functionality for up to four users.

The title has sold more than eight million units to date.