The Last of Us Part II Remastered PS5 No. 11 in UK sales

GfK Chart-Track this week said Sony Corp.’s Last of Us R Part II Remastered for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 ranked as a top-selling title in the latest retail data from the UK.

Between Jan. 21 and Jan. 27, The Last of Us R Part II Remastered ranked as the No. 11 best-selling software title in the All Formats Chart.

The Last of Us R Part II Remastered includes native PS5 enhancements, a roguelike survival mode, increased texture resolution, and Lost Levels to play early-development versions of three new levels.