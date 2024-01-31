Spider-Man 2 No. 1 in Japan sales

Famitsu this month said Sony Corp.’s Spider-Man 2 for the PlayStation 5 ranked as a top-selling title in the latest retail data from Japan.

Between Jan. 15 and Jan. 21, Spider-Man 2 sold 30,220 copies to rank at No. 1 in software sales.

The title has sold 243,612 units in the territory.

In addition, the title is fastest-selling PlayStation Studios game in PlayStation history.

Spider-Man 2 is an action adventure sequel that includes Peter Parker and Miles Morales in a battle against the villainous Venom.

The final game includes the option to swap between both Spider-Men, new and iconic villains, and two new boroughs – Brooklyn and Queens.