Apple Vision Pro to deploy this week

Apple Inc. this week will release the Apple Vision Pro, a new VR/AR headset for productivity and entertainment.

The hardware will be sold at Apple Store locations and the U.S. Apple Store online.

The Vision Pro with 256GB storage will sell at $3499, 512GB at $3699, and 1TB at $3899. ZEISS Optical Inserts with Readers will be sold at $99 and Prescription at $149.

Apple Vision Pro will feature a three-dimensional interface to access applications, view a simulated 100-ft wide display for content, and play more than 100 Apple Arcade games.

The headset itself, powered by the M2 chip and new R12 chip, utilizes a single piece of three-dimensional laminated glass, sports an aluminum alloy frame, a soft textile headband, micro-OLED technology for 23 million pixels in two displays, and includes 12 cameras, five sensors, and six microphones.

The final product includes Spatial Audio and two amplified drivers.

It will be sold Feb. 2.