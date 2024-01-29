Super Mario Bros. Wonder No. 3 in Japan sales

January 29, 2024

Famitsu this month said Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Super Mario Bros. Wonder for the Nintendo Switch ranked as a top-selling title in the latest retail data from Japan.

Between Jan. 15 and Jan. 21, Super Mario Bros. Wonder sold 16,654 units to rank as the No. 3 software title.

It has sold 1.68 million units in the territory to date.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder is a new 2D side-scrolling title in which the Wonder Flower can unlock an alternate parallel universe filled with surprising changes.

Playable characters include Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, Princess Daisy, Toad, and Yoshi. New power-ups include Elephant Mario.

The final game includes four-player local co-op functionality.

