Pikmin 4 No. 10 in Japan sales

Famitsu this month said Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Pikmin 4 for the Nintendo Switch ranked as a best-selling title in the latest domestic retail data.

Between Jan. 15 and Jan. 21, Pikmin 4 sold 5,438 units to rank as the No. 10 best-selling software title in the period.

In Pikmin 4, users can command plantlike creatures to overpower enemies. New are brand new Ice Pikmin to freeze enemies and the environment.

In addition, the latest entry includes Oatchi, a dog that can smash obstacles and carry Pikmin.