Porsche drifts new electric Macan

Porsche this week announced the all-new electric Macan, which can generate up to 630 horsepower in its Turbo variant.

The Macan 4 will produce 402 horsepower and reach 0 to 60 mph in 4.9 seconds, while the Macan Turbo can boost to 630 horsepower and speed from 0 to 60 mph in 3.1 seconds.

Both models will utilize a 100 kWh battery and includes 800-volt architecture under the new Premium Platform Electric. With DC charging capability at up to 270 kW, the Macan can be charged from 10 to 80 percent in 21 minutes. In addition, regenerative braking can recoup up to 240 kW of power while driving. Porsche claims up to 380 miles of range for the Macan 4 and 367 miles for the Macan Turbo.

The Macan 4 and Macan Turbo are equipped with all-wheel drive, Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus, Porsche Active Suspension Management, and the for the first time, optional rear-axle steering.

The cockpit will sport a 12.6-inch curved instrument cluster next to a 10.9-inch central display. An optional 10.9-inch screen can be fitted for the passenger. In addition, a new head-up display with augmented reality can insert navigation arrows into the real world. Infotainment will be powered by Android Auto with Apple Car Play compatibility.

Finally, the wheelbase has been lengthened by 3.4 inches for a more muscular rear.

The Macan 4 will start at $78,000 and the Macan Turbo will start at $105,300 before $1,650 delivery charges.

It will be sold in the second half of 2024.