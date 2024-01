Circana, Inc. this month said Sega Corp.’s Sonic Superstars ranked in the top 20 software sales in the domestic retail data for Dec. 2023.

For the month, Sonic Superstars ranked as the No. 12 best-selling software in dollar sales.

Sonic Superstars is a 2D action platform title that includes 3D graphics, new powers, new abilities, and an all-new setting.

The final game includes Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, and Amy for four-player local co-op functionality, a first in a Sonic title.